Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Sfmg LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $34,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,900 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

