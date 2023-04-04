Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) PT Lowered to C$55.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.
Ovintiv Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of OVV stock traded down C$1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,009. The stock has a market cap of C$12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$44.45 and a 52-week high of C$79.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.07.
