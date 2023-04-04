Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) PT Lowered to C$55.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

Ovintiv Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OVV stock traded down C$1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,009. The stock has a market cap of C$12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$44.45 and a 52-week high of C$79.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.07.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

