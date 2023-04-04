Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 159.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,249,000 after buying an additional 185,310 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,799,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,497,000 after buying an additional 49,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,122,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 75,508 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.71. 110,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,765. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Orthofix Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.