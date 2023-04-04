Orchid Price Up 2.6% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Orchid has a market capitalization of $58.91 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0853 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08535488 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,596,006.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

