OmniaVerse Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $414,100.00 Billion (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $393,269.82 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 170.5% against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

