Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on OHI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.22.
Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,626,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.
