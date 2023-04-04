OLO (NYSE:OLO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 672,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 922,012 shares.The stock last traded at $7.97 and had previously closed at $7.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

OLO Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $69,560.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 680,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,472,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $271,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in OLO by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in OLO by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in OLO by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in OLO by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

