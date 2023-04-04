Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Trading Down 7.7%

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) shares fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $142.32 and last traded at $142.54. 1,307,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,842,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.54.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,257,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

