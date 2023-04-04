Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $160.10

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $160.10 and last traded at $159.75, with a volume of 510738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,290,000 after acquiring an additional 524,276 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,284,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,913,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

