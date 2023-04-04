NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Up 4.1%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) shares rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 1,244,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,066,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $78,243.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,778.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,877,000 after buying an additional 926,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,635,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,676,000 after purchasing an additional 155,685 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,744,484 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,272,000 after purchasing an additional 224,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,190,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,102,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,754,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Stories

