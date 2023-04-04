Northern Technologies International (NTIC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

