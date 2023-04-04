Nikulski Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

ZBH traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $127.89. 279,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 116.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.