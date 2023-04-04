Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at about $4,182,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.49. 1,165,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $319.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

