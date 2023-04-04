Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.18. 122,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,869. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $241.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.60 and a 200-day moving average of $207.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

