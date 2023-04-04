Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 218.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,715. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.24. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

