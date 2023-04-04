Nikulski Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

IIPR traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.97. The company had a trading volume of 108,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,287. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average of $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 27.14 and a quick ratio of 27.14. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $207.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.86% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

