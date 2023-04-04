Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $757,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.63. 1,155,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

