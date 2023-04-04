Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $652,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 600.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYG traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $148.80. 14,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.55. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $137.46 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

