Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $530,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,080 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,897. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

