Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 952 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Up 1.1 %

AMGN stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.24. 820,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.13 and its 200-day moving average is $254.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

