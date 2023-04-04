Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys 95 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,646 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,219 shares of company stock valued at $27,036,807. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.75. 526,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,831. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2,677.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.19.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.03.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

