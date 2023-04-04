NFT (NFT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $15.60

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market cap of $784,859.88 and approximately $15.60 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008091 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00029821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018181 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003447 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,067.99 or 1.00021368 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02129103 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.