NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NEWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered NewtekOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NewtekOne in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NEWT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 211,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66. The company has a market cap of $302.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.28. NewtekOne has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,975,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicolas Young bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,660.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,975,295.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,300 shares of company stock worth $348,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 422.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 171,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NewtekOne by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NewtekOne by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

