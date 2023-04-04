New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Bank of America

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stephens raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.65.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,756,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,652,965. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

