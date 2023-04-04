New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 3.7% Higher

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.18. 2,465,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,444,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.48.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $805.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in New Gold by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Get Rating)

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.