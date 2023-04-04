Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Trading Down 4.9%

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 196,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 804,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.