NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

NetApp has a payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NetApp to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

NetApp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. UBS Group cut their target price on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,815,840. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 50.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $293,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

