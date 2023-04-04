Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday.
MarketWise Trading Down 12.7 %
NASDAQ MKTW opened at $1.62 on Friday. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
