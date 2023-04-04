Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ MKTW opened at $1.62 on Friday. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 659.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

