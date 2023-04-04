Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.82. IonQ has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $13.76.
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
