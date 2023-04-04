Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.82. IonQ has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $13.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

IonQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

