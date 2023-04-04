Needham & Company LLC Boosts DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $45.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $38.47 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -167.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 165,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,141,092. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 18.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 64.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

