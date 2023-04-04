NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.00

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 7478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

NBT Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 2,310 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Further Reading

