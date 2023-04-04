Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0750 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $6,319.29 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00155213 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00072662 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00035209 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039682 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000620 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,847,143 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

