Nano Price Tops $0.88 on Major Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00003140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $117.87 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,167.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.34 or 0.00331367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00075179 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.84 or 0.00560371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.55 or 0.00452810 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003557 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

