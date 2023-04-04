MUSE ENT NFT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $55.03 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $55.03 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00529055 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $55.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

