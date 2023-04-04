Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $15.12. 72,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 172,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Murata Manufacturing ( OTCMKTS:MRAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

