Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $15.12. 72,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 172,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Murata Manufacturing Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Murata Manufacturing Company Profile
Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Murata Manufacturing (MRAAY)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.