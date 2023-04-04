Multichain (MULTI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $174.06 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Multichain has a market capitalization of $174.06 million and $3.45 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can now be purchased for approximately $9.48 or 0.00033693 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Multichain has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Multichain

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

