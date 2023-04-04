Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

MWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

NYSE:MWA opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 413,221 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,840,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 165,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

