Morgan Stanley Raises Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $120.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

HSKA stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.11. The company had a trading volume of 761,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.85. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $148.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 5,737.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 112,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 47.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,948,000 after purchasing an additional 108,574 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Heska by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 106,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 69,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Heska by 363.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

