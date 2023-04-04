Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches Market Cap of $233.90 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $233.90 million and $6.15 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00061982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040156 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017645 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000201 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000565 BTC.

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 607,117,756 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

