Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance

HIE opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

