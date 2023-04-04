MGO One Seven LLC Sells 497 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,860 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after buying an additional 525,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

