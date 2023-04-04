MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 293 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $229.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.57 and a 200-day moving average of $225.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

