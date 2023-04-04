MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,979 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 597,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $317,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 4.6 %

UNH opened at $494.19 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $480.74 and a 200 day moving average of $507.19. The firm has a market cap of $461.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

