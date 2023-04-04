MGO One Seven LLC Buys 450 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14,397.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $105.08.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

