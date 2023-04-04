MGO One Seven LLC Buys 2,067 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $109.31.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

