MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $497.03 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

