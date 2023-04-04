MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 6,093 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.