MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 404 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,881 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,764,044 shares of company stock worth $180,072,098 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.83 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

