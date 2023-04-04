MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

CMU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. 116,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,742. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 336,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 78,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

