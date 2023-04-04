MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. 53,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

